Sponsor

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Linda Sue Rhodes, passed away on November 24th after a short battle with pneumonia. Linda was 74 and was surrounded by many loving family members when she passed.

Linda was born to Ruth Cornett and Tyrie Talmadge Dumas on October 8, 1949, in Texarkana, TX. She and Mike Rhodes were joined in marriage on June 6, 1975. Together, they raised five children who would bless her with seventeen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Heaven on earth was to spend her days surrounded by family, laughter, and long stories while playing cards or sipping on coffee.

Being a wife, mother, and granny was the most important part of Linda’s life, a role that gave her much pride and joy. Linda was fiercely dedicated to her family. Always ready to stand up and protect those she loved, never shy to speak her mind. She was our biggest cheerleader and our constant supporter. Our family would not be where it is today if we didn’t have Linda in our lives.

Now that Linda has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Linda’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her. May she find eternal waters to fish to her heart’s content, and be in the embrace of all those who’ve anxiously awaited her arrival.

Linda joins her parents, Ruth and Talmadge; her brother, Jerry Dumas; and grandson Isaac Turner in Heaven. She is survived by many loving family members, including her husband, Mike; her brother Ricky Don Dumas; her children, Melissa, Russell, Kevin, Michael, and George; sixteen grandchildren and six great-children.

We request all of Linda’s loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

We will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until service time.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

Psalm 23: The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul…

