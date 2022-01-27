Charlie Buford

Advertisement

Charlie Mae Buford, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her home.

Charlie was born on September 28, 1930 in Elysian Fields, Texas. Her parents were Charlie Lee Bryan and Birdie Mae Bryan of Elysian Fields, Texas.

She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She had a great appreciation for antiques and was self-employed operating her own business. She was awarded a PTA Lifetime Membership for her service in various schools that her son, Bryan attended. Most of Charlie’s time and energy was devoted to her family and friends. She lived life in the simplest of ways. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed meals and coffee with friends.

Charlie was preceded in death by her only son, Bryan P. Buford and her husband, Gene P. Buford.

She is survived by her chosen family, Vince and Renee Carrell and their children, Nathan, Jared and Ashley, and Kenny and Debbie Turner and their children, Baily and Kenley.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Vince Carrell and Randy Brock officiating under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

