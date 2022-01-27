John Mark Cullom Sr.

July 09, 1960 - January 25, 2022

John Mark Cullom Sr., age 61, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 .

Mark was born July 9, 1960 in Texarkana, Texas to Robert and Helen Cullom.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Cullom Jr. and by a sister, Cynthia Villegas.
Mark loved fishing, woodworking, carpentry and tile work.

He is survived by his mother, Helen Cullom; one son, John Mark Cullom Jr.; brothers, Jimmy Roberts, Bruce Cullom and Warren Cullom; sisters, Camille Cullom and Kaye Oliver; nephews, Johnie Greene, John Oliver Jr., Robert Oliver and Robert Tucker; nieces, Rachel Greene and Amanda Jones and was the great uncle to Kenzie Jones, Kayleigh Oliver, Allison Oliver and a host of others.

There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts to be made to the American Heart Association.

