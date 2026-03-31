SPONSOR

Charlotte Ann Coopwood passed on March 28, 2026, at the age of 80. She was born on January 13, 1946, and was a resident of Texarkana, Texas and a member of Hardy Memorial Methodist Church and Hardy Methodist Women. She enjoyed working in the Pantry at Church and working puzzles and doing yard work at home.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years Buddy Coopwood and two sisters and brother-in-law; Patty Younk and Judy and Mark Wommack. Her sister-in-law and her husband Lynn and Dan Ford and a number of nieces and nephews.