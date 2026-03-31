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August 16, 1965 – March 29, 2026

Linda Lee Reed, 60, of Texarkana, TX peacefully passed away March 29, 2026.

She was born August 16, 1965, the baby of the family to Horace Lee & Jane Marie (Lewis) Reed.

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Linda was a lifelong resident of Texarkana. She enjoyed traveling with her mother, seeing the nation on visits to throngs of aunts, uncles & cousins in Michigan, Ohio, Pennslyvania, Kentucky & Tennesee. She was a proud graduate of Red Lick Elemetary, Hooks High School & ETSU-Texarkana. She played alto saxophone in high school & college. Taking in a play by Tex-Rep was always a pleasure for her. She was a super fan of the show “Supernatural”. Linda had a large collection of her favorite animal, the koala bear. Over the years, she took care of every stray cat that found their way to her. Linda was a fierce defender of the people she loved.

Although Linda had no biological children, her greatest joy in life came from the blessing of helping to raise 3 special children, as their nanny. Her uncondiontial love for them was truly beautiful. She is survived by Parker Brooks, Marisa Brooks & Kaden Owen. The years she spent with them was truly cherished.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, Horace Lee and Jane Marie(Lewis) Reed. Her sisters, Diana Clare Jacobson and Stephenia “Stevie” Rader and brother Dale Eugene Reed.

She is survived by her brother Dennis Reed ( Rhonda), sister Janet Reed, special cousin Debbie Pary and brother James White.

Aunts Nelda Martin & Nita Adams

Neices & nephews- Danny Ray & Reba Rader, Scotty Rader, Sheila Rader Adams,

Gregory Jacobson, Steven Jacobson, Michael. David Reed, Michael Reed, Spencer Reed. Jared Reed,Jason Reed, Dennis Reed, Katie Reed. Becca & Matt Harrison. Several great neices & nephews.

Special friend Charlotte Ford.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Linda’s favorite organizations:

Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc in memory of her cherished friend Shannon Long Brooks.

Alzheimer’s Association or Alzheimer Foundation of America

The Wounded Warrior Project

To send a flower arrangement in memory of Linda Lee Reed, please click here to visit our sympathy store.

Courtesy of Funeral Home