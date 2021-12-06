Advertisement

Charlotte Carol Slater, age 87, of Pittsburg, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 2, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Slater was born July 27, 1934, in Beaver, Oklahoma. She was a retired registered nurse and a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Pittsburg, Texas. She was a loving and kind person who always made sure that her family’s needs were met. She would never let you go home hungry and would always make sure you were fed before you left her house. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing and spending time with her family creating memories that would be passed on from generation to generation. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Harold Slater; her parents, Harry and Marie Potter and one sister, Jimmie Pemberton.

She is survived by one daughter and son in-law, Evelyn and Michael White of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons and daughters in-law, Danny and Marie Slater of Pittsburg, Texas, David and Carmen Slater of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Greg and Nora White, Stephanie and Michael Tibbs, Chad and Jennifer Slater, Brandy and Danny Cisco, Damon and Jodi Slater, Crystal and Daniel Stanberry; twelve great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister, Ila Burgardt of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, Jerry Potter of Patterson, Louisiana and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Randy Stracener officiating. A private interment will follow.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 until 8 PM.

