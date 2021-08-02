Charlotte Freemyer

Advertisement

Our beloved Charlotte Ann Freemyer passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

She was so loved by family and friends and our world will not be the same without her fierce family loyalty, her quick chuckles and those sideways glances.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Shaddix, her partner Juan Rodriguez, her nephew Brian Smith and his family, niece Renee Briscoe and her family and her beloved fur babies. Charlotte was preceded in death by her father, Richard Shaddix, her sister Loretta Shaddix Smith Beach and her brother Richard (Dickie) Shaddix.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, August 2, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Jody Fore officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.