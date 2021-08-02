Advertisement

Virginia Faye “Ginny” Huddle of Wake Village, TX passed away July 28, 2021, in a local hospital. She had just celebrated her 80th birthday.

Ginny and her pre-deceased husband, Hud, enjoyed raising and showing their beloved dogs, most of which were AKC champions. Throughout their years in the military the Huddle family were stationed in various countries. Ginny loved sharing stories of her wonderful experiences and adventures with her family and friends.

Left to cherish Ginny’s memory is her one and only son; Harmon Tilson “Butch” Huddle, lll of Texarkana, AR.

Ginny will be buried with her beloved husband, in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery (2000 Mountain Creek Parkway) in Dallas, TX; August 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Donations came be made in Ginny’s memory to a local animal rescue.