Advertisement

Finis Steve Walden, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Walden was born October 26, 1941 in Fulton, Arkansas and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was retired from the Better Business Bureau and a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Steve was a man of integrity and honor, you had no doubt where he stood, his word was his bond. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Faye Walden of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter, Karen Dixon of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Robin Walden of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Kathy Crocker of New Boston, Texas; six grandchildren, Chase Dixon, Paige Ivins, Maegan Dennis, Taylor Keeley, Dalton Walden, Wyatt Walden; five great-grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be 10:00 A. M. Monday at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 P. M.