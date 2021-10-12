Advertisement

Charlotte Kay Edwards, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Ms. Edwards was born June 15, 1940, to Ena and Ben Edwards and was a member at Central Baptist Church. She worked in Hickory Street Baptist Church nursery for several years. She was preceded in death by sister Marilynn Bell, two nephews, Richard and Chuck Bell; one Niece, Jan Bell and one Grandniece Laura Guthrie.

Survivors include her brother, Jim Edwards (Martha); brother-in-law, Charles bell; niece, Ann Guthrie (Ken), Kim Kyle (Forest); nephew, Bob Edwards (Margaret); Grand Nieces Molly, and Abby, Alicia Gerrald (Michael), Kayla Fleming (Holden) and two grandnephews Atticus and Jasper.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Memorial Gardens with Bro. Joshua Price officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Ms. Charlotte’s home Wednesday evening from 7 PM until 8 PM.

Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 2117 E. 35th St., Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

