Thomas Larry McMellon, 87, of Texarkana passed away October 9, 2021. He was born March 10, 1934 to Harold and Rosebud McMellon in Texarkana, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Lynda Cupps, and two brothers Keith and Michael McMellon.

He was owner of McMellon Construction and built area homes. In his later years, he worked for Day and Zimmerman.

His hobbies include woodworking in Paw Paw’s playhouse, hunting, and fishing.

Larry leaves behind his wife of 68 years Lola McMellon of Texarkana; daughter Lloyda Garrison and husband Steve of Houston, Texas; two sons Kenneth McMellon and wife Janice of Redwater, Texas, Steve McMellon and wife Melody of Texarkana, Arkansas; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 3 PM, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve L. McMellon officiating.



Visitation will be held from 2-3 PM before the service.

Burial will be at Chaplewood Memorial Gardens following the service.

