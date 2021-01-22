Advertisement

Chester Franklin Cox, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Cox was born June 18, 1936 in Muscogee, Oklahoma. He was retired from Comet Electronics, was a charter member of the Christ Lutheran Church and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Matthew Cox Jr. and Chloe Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Aida Cox of Texarkana, Texas; his children, Chester F. Cox Jr of Texarkana, Texas, Marion Cox and spouse Pamela Richardson of Sulphur Springs, Texas and Matthew Cox and spouse Michelle of Texarkana, Texas; two grandchildren, Courtney Foster and Corey Cox; one great grandchild Lyla Foster; two sisters and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Private Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

