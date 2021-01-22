Advertisement

Walt Oliver, age 79, of Denton, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Oliver was born February 7, 1941 in New Boston, Texas. He was retired partner of Altech Construction, member of the First United Methodist Church, Denton, Texas and previous member of the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, Texarkana, Texas.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Oliver.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife Cindy Clark Oliver of Denton, Texas; three daughters, Meloney Graham and husband Perry of Talty, Texas, Terri Tunnell and husband David of Garland, Texas and Angie Oliver of Denton, Texas; one brother, Neal Oliver and wife Andi of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Nina Parault and husband Ron of Shreveport, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Kaily Graham, Matt Graham, Randi Gardner, Cordin Tunnell, Riley Tunnell and numerous other relatives and friends.

Private family graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with Dr. Jesse Brannen and Rev. Sherry Waters Clem officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX 75503.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Walt Oliver, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.