Chester Ray Pinkham

New Boston, Texas

Chester Pinkham, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 7th, 2021.

Chester was born on July 30, 1944 to Thurman Chester and Jewel Eitel Pinkham and raised on the Daniels Chapel family homestead along with siblings Winston Pinkham, Opal Pinkham Stimson and Patricia Pinkham Parker. He was a 1962 graduate of New Boston High School, served in the 49th infantry of the United States Army National Guard, was a member of Westside Missionary Baptist Church, and owner of Pinkham Siding and Metal Roofing. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a special sister-in-law, Peggy Moss Pinkham.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Paula Pinkham, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Deborah Pinkham of New Boston, son Anthony Pinkham of Texarkana; brother, Winston Pinkham, sister, Patricia Parker, grandchildren, Brooklynn Stone (Brandon), Austin Pinkham, Cameron Pinkham, Sophie Kate Pinkham, Andrew Duffer, Gabrielle Arslan (Sezer) and Madeline Gholston (Collin). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Westside Missionary Baptist Church, New Boston with Shannon Doyen and Bro. John Barfield officiating. Interment will be in Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.