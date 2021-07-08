Danna Joy Grisham

Advertisement

Danna Joy Nichols Grisham, age 75 of Simms, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in a local Hospice Facility. Mrs. Grisham was born July 10, 1945 in Big Springs, Texas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot, member of Graceway Baptist Church and is preceded in death by her parents, William and Syble Nichols and a brother, Billy Wayne Nichols.

She is survived by her husband Billy ‘BR’ Grisham of Simms, Texas, two sons and a daughter in law, Steven Grisham of Simms, Texas, Todd and Karin Grisham of New Boston, Texas, 3 grandchildren, Megin Grisham, Matthew Grisham and Amanda Grisham all of New Boston, Texas, her stepchildren, Katie and William Byrd of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Robert and Brandi Rabozzi of Malta, Texas, Emily and Josh Buchanan of Foreman, Arkansas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 9, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.

