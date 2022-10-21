Advertisement

Elizabeth Ann Soyars died Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Amarillo, Texas on December 14, 1965, and was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Folda Soyars and her father, Dr. James Edward Soyars.

She started her life-long career as a Nursing Home Administrator at Denton Development Center in Denton, Texas. After many years and several cities, she found her home as Administrator at Heritage Plaza Nursing Home. There she shined, sharing her infectious smile and adventurous spirit with her co-workers and the residents in her charge.

Liz was full of positivity, strength, and smiles. From the beginning as a tiny baby, she fought and survived and grew up to live her life fully. She loved to hike, travel, go to concerts and hunt for arrowheads with her brother, nieces, and nephews. She enjoyed going to concerts, festivals and events with her mom and sisters. She provided entertainment, games, treats and themes for any occasion and sometimes for no occasion. Spending time with her family, her work family and her friends were all about making what she called “wonderful memories”. She was precious to all she touched.

Advertisement

Liz is survived by two sisters, Adrian Soyars of Texarkana and Heather Soyars of Texarkana; one brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Lisa Soyars of Texarkana. Liz is also survived by three nephews, Christian Soyars, William Soyars, and Ben Soyars; two nieces, Sarah Soyars Roberts and wife, Ashley Roberts, and Sophia Soyars; and two great-nieces, Caroline Soyars-Leach and Aurora Soyars-Mungia.

Visitation will be at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard in Texarkana from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 23, 2022. A funeral Mass will be on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Edwards Catholic Church and burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery with Father William Burmester officiating. Pallbearers will be Christian Soyars, William Soyars, Benjamin Soyars, John Cook, Riley Saunders, and Lance Anderson.

Memorials may be made to Hands On Texarkana and Harvest Texarkana.

The family will be at their home in Texarkana, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

