Chris Orrell

Advertisement

Christopher Scott Orrell, age 42, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his residence.

Chris was born November 27, 1980, in Wichita Falls, Texas and was a lifelong resident of Texarkana. He worked at Red River Army Depot for 14 years, where he was a heavy mobile equipment mechanic leader and was currently employed with Texarkana Aluminum. He was also a former tattoo artist at The Red Room and Dermagraphic Studio.

Chris was an avid knife and gun collector. He was very adventurous and loved the outdoors and motorcycles. His favorite place was Albert Pike and he enjoyed taking his sons there for hiking and different excursions. Chris loved his boys, and they were everything to him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and LeeAnne Williams and Charles Stivers, and his father Leo “Jimbo” Orrell, Jr.

Advertisement

Survivors include his three sons, Desmond Orrell, Tristen Orrell, and Mason Orrell; his parents, Eldon and Catherine Stivers; grandparents, Leo and Dolly Orrell of Forrestburg, Texas and Laverne Stivers of Murfreesboro, Arkansas; uncles and aunts, Rick and Paula Williams of Texarkana, Richard and Becky Stivers of Murfreesboro, Arkansas and Darla Stivers of Camden, Arkansas; special cousin, Austin Williams and his wife and son, Tiffany and Greyson; special friend, Holly Fisher; along with numerous other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

