Chris Terry, 98, of Texarkana, Texas passed away October 29, 2021. She was born October 24, 1923 to Marcus and Bertha Severn.

Chris married Charles Terry December 8, 1968, and was married for 46 years before Charles passed. She received her RN license from Missouri in 1948 and from Arkansas in 1968, later obtaining a master’s degree in nursing. She loved being an RN. What an amazing lady! Chris was a lively soul, always on the move and ready to go anywhere, anytime, especially to Shreveport. She brought light, love, and laughter to all who were blessed to know her.

She was charismatic and made everyone around her smile. She loved having her picture taken and if there was a good-looking man around, she was the first in line! She would attend the annual bingo/cake walk fundraiser at the Tom Volunteer Fire Dept., would bid on goodies, and someone in the audience would bump up the bid on her but she was determined to have that pie or cake and would win the bid! She absolutely loved life. She inspired and encouraged all to be the best they could be. She believed in having a good education and gave several scholarships to high school students. She also donated to numerous local organizations.

Chris is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Connie Tarver, Bonnie Malone, Bob Severn, Walter Severn, Givens Severn, Mark Jr Severn, and Billy Pat Severn. Chris leaves behind a sister, Patricia Rea of Ashdown, Arkansas; adopted son Robert Hendley of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren and their families; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of cousins.

A Celebration of Life to honor our precious Aunt Chris will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Tom Cemetery, Tom, Oklahoma. Her nephews, Pat Shull and Mike Severn will be officiating.

