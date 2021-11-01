Melissa Jane Hensley, 49, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on October 28, 2021. She was born in London, England, on November 19, 1971 to Tommy Hensley and Eileen Mann Hensley.

Upon graduating from Genoa Central High School in 1989, she became a legal assistant, working for several law firms in Texarkana, for the last twenty-one years with Mercy Carter LLP. Well known for her organizational skills, command of the English language, and keen intellect, she was instrumental in managing some of the largest cases ever litigated in the United States.

She will be remembered as fiercely loyal and devoted friend to many, and for her generous heart. She was also a prolific card sender and quietly supported a number of charitable causes.

Advertisement

She was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, and a treasured member of the New Beginnings Sunday school class.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father and grandparents; Ray and Eileen Mann, and Lonnie and Lois Hensley. She is survived by her mother; Eileen Hensley of Texarkana Arkansas; brother Jerry Hensley and wife, Michele of Bossier City, Louisiana; nieces Shelby Hensley and Anna Grace Hensley; her work family at Mercy Carter and a number of uncles, aunts, and cousins. She is also survived by her special caregiver Carlene (Hensley) Griffin of Texarkana, Texas.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Williams Memorial UMC in Texarkana, Texas. Services to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Greg Morgan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the columbarium fund, Williams Memorial United Methodist Church.

