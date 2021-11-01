Merrell “Ted” Jones

U.S. Veteran

TED JONES

Merrell “Ted” Theodore Jones, Jr., age 98, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Jones was born June 2, 1923, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Merrell T. and Rubie Jones. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp who served in World War II. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Cross View Baptist Church and was retired from ExxonMobil after forty years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved feeding and watching the squirrels and birds that visited his yard.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Stanley Jones and five sisters, Ollie Mae Owens, Nancy Hodge, Frances Carson Patricia Hime, and Lillian Miller.

Survivors include his wife of seventy-seven years, Virginia “Ginger” Jones of Texarkana; one son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Helen Jones of Yantis, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Doug Miller of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Kenneth Jones, Jr. and wife Niecy of Lufkin, Texas, Michael Jones and wife Ruth of Houston, Texas, Virginia Hilliard and husband Jeff of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Melissa Valiquette and husband, Jay of Orlando, Florida; twelve great-grandchildren, Gabe, Miller, Cam and Jensen Hilliard, Ryder and McKenna Valiquette, Hannah Catlett, Austin, Andrew and Audrey Jones, and Russell and Shepard Jones; one great-great-grandson, David Catlett; one brother, Raymond Jones of Texarkana; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Kelsey Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

