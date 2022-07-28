Chris Trumble

Advertisement

Christopher Shawn Trumble, age 30, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Chris was born October 27, 1991, in Texarkana, Texas. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was always smiling with that “million-dollar smile”. He had the biggest heart and his compassion for people was unmatched. Chris was known as someone who was very caring, one who checked on his friends often and took time to remember the details of their lives and what mattered to them. He would help anyone who needed it at any time.

Chris was a member of Church on the Rock. He was a humble Christian recently giving God thanks for the many blessings in his life.

Advertisement

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy and Hilda Murray and one uncle, Wayne Threadgill.

Survivors include his three children, Mila, Patton, and Easton Trumble; his parents, Robert and Barby Trumble; one brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Katie Trumble; one sister and brother-in-law, Suzy and Kyle Osburn; his nieces and nephews, Jaxon and Murray Ann Trumble and Zailee, Zimri, and River Osburn; his grandmother, Ann Warrick; grandfather, Don Trumble; his aunts and uncles, Donald Trumble, Michelle Pace, Bill Murray, Robert Murray, Sonya Reed, Joan Kaiser, Maul Threadgill, Susie Miller, Estelle Coats, and Robin Bunt; along with other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday at Church on the Rock.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, August 1, 2022, at Church on the Rock with Pastors John Miller and Augustine Alaniz officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

