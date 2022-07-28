Advertisement

Leroy Ray, age 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Ray was born on April 8, 1933, in Kirby, Arkansas. He was a retired Inspection Engineer with the Arkansas State Highway Dept. and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Leroy was a man of few words. He was an avid Razorbacks fan and loved to watch the Razorbacks every chance he got. He loved to fish and hunt and play a round of golf with his friends and family members. The most important part of Mr. Ray’s life was his family and creating memories with them. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Robbie Sue Ray.

He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Anita and Truman Arnold of Dallas, Texas; Rhonda and David Boze of Wake Village, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Tessa Ray of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

