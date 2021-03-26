Advertisement

Christeen Mahaffey 83, of Texarkana AR., died Tuesday peacefully at her home on March 23, 2021 with her daughter Gail Miller and granddaughter Tracy Treadway at her side.

Mrs. Mahaffey was born on January 9, 1938, in Boswell, Okla. She was the retired owner of the Leopard Grill and a member of Pleasant Hill Methodist Church. She loved sewing, planting flowers, and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Kenneth Mahaffey, her son William “Bill” Mahaffey, and grandson Trey Mahaffey.

Survivors include her brother Lonnie Emerson (Judy) of Spokane Washington; her daughters and sons-in-law Gail Mahaffey Miller and Mark Miller of Texarkana Arkansas, and Doris Turner (Russell) of Texarkana Texas; her God-daughter Christina Bolt of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren Tracy Treadway of Texarkana Texas, Brooke Miller of Odenton Michigan, Marcus Boleng of Foley, Alabama, Jennifer Atkins of Angleton, Texas, Amy Huggins of Dallas, Texas; and five great-grandchildren; best friends Luther and Juanita Douglas of Texarkana Arkansas; and a number of friends and other relatives.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.