Kaye Norton

Kaye Elise Norton, 76, of Wake Village, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born February 21, 1945 in Lansing, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Duey and Nynette Archer Duey.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Norton of Wake Village, Texas; son, Michael and Deann Norton of Texarkana, Arkansas; daughter, Susan and David Quinn of Texarkana, Texas; brother, Bobby Duey of Maumelle, Arkansas; grandchildren, Zachary and Kaylee Norton; Reagan and Reid Fellers; Nicholas and Adam Quinn; nephew, Chris Duey of El Dorado, Arkansas.

Kaye attended Heritage Church. She loved bowling, and was a devoted Nana to her family and grandchildren.

Funeral services have been changed to the Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas location.

Visitation: 3:00-4:00 PM Friday, March 26, 2021

Service: 4:00 PM Friday, March 26, 2021