Michael Dodson Conway, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, surrounded by his family, at the age of 64. Mike was born in Dumas, Arkansas on February 19, 1957.

At age 5, Mike, along with his two sisters Melinda and Mary, were adopted into the loving home of Hazel and Charlie Conway. He met the love of his life Jeanie in the 6th grade, but their first date was not until the 11th grade homecoming dance. They were married on August 11, 1979.

Mike attended college at Louisiana State University where he fulfilled his childhood dream of playing college football for the LSU Tigers. Mike played in two bowl games with the Fighting Tigers.

After graduating college, Mike started his business career at Truman Arnold Companies where he worked for 13 years. With the knowledge and experience gained during his employment with the Truman Arnold Companies, Mike opened and successfully owned Overland Express and Patient Support Services.

He was preceded in his death by his parents Hazel and Charlie Conway and brother Mitch Conway.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Jeanie Conway;his children Natalie McQueen and her husband Chris, Charlie Conway and his wife Katie.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas with the Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Services are under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

A reception will follow at the Texarkana Country Club.