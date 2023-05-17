Advertisement

Ronald Keith Schutte, age 56, of Hooks, Texas, died suddenly on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Keith was born March 9, 1967, in Texarkana, Texas to Donal and Rebecca (Williams) Schutte. His career was in law enforcement for 31 years and he retired as chief of police for the Hooks Police Department. He was currently a bailiff for the 202nd District Court.

Keith spent 20 years in radio in several different capacities including being a DJ for 98.7 Real Country. However, he was known for the last 12 years as the “Voice of the Tigers”, the sports announcer for TISD.

Keith was a faithful member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks, where he was active in the choir. He was a musician all his life and loved to sing. Keith was a loving husband, father, son, and brother, but his best role to date was that of “Papa” to his grandchildren. They were everything to him and that was the role he enjoyed the most.

Advertisement

He was preceded in death by his father, Donal “Don” Schutte.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Terri Schutte; his mother, Rebecca Schutte; his children, Taylor Crawford, Lacey Green and husband, Hunter, and Tracy McDonald and fiancé Ana; four grandchildren, Hudson, Drake, Keylie and Emery; his twin brother, Kevin Schutte and wife Kim; one niece, Kaitlin Schutte; one nephew, Kade Schutte; along with other relatives and a host of friends and all of his Tiger family.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Kyle Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

