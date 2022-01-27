Barbara Joyce Shown

Advertisement

Barbara Shown, age 84, of DeKalb, Texas, passed away on January 25, 2022, at a local hospital. She was born on October 9, 1937, in McLean County, Kentucky, to Jacob and Isabel Sparks.

Mrs. Shown spent her days as a homemaker. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-five years, Wilford Shown; and her son, Jeffery Wayne Shown.

Left to cherish her memory is her son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Susan Shown; her grandchildren, Chris Shown, Caleb Shown, Courtney Hughes, Colton Shown; eleven great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 27th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam, Kentucky, under the direction of Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Arrangements are being made under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

