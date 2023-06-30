Kay Rochelle

Sponsor

Kay Walraven Rochelle, age 64, of Nash, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Kay was born in Texarkana on December 26, 1958. She had a wonderful soul, loving heart, and was known for being an extremely loyal person to those she cared about and loved. Kay was plagued with serious health issues all of her adult life but refused to let it get the best of her. She worked full time, raised her daughter and at the age of 35 went back to college receiving her degree in Criminal Justice Administration. Sadly, due to her ill health she was prevented from getting to work in the criminal justice field. Kay tried to be a true testament to others who had the same health issues.

Kay was a great animal lover. She rescued many little dogs and cats throughout her life, giving them safe and loving homes. She dearly loved her cats, Jaxx, Prince and Zoey and her little dog Tux.

Kay loved reading books, particularly mysteries. She also enjoyed creating crafts and writing.

Kay was preceded in death by her daughter, Shea Nicole Rochelle Dodson; her father, W. A. Walraven; her mother, Hazell Bunger Walraven Hunter; and her stepfather who helped raise her, Bill John Hunter.

Kay was a Christian and attended First Baptist Church in Redwater, Texas.

She is survived by dear friends who were family to her, Valerie Brown Palmer, Crystal McRae Williams (Jordan), Tammy Hudson Gibbons and several cousins, including Tina Bunger Shelby, Tami Bunger Hayes, Jackie Walraven Friend, Elaine Caudle. She also has many friends that have spanned 45 – 50 years.

The wish of Kay was for everyone to remember the good and happy times that were filled with love and laughter.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

