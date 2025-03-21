Sponsor

Christopher Alan Curry, age 59,of Texarkana, TX., passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025, at Margaritaville Casino.

He was born on March 3, 1966, in Denver, Colorado to Janet Murray.

Mr. Curry spent his working days as the Vice President of sales JCM Ind.

In his free time, he enjoyed spoiling his wife of 15 years and his family, fishing, golf, and visiting the casino.

His family described him as endlessly loving. Pipi had a love so deep that not even time could erase it. He was devoted not only to those he cherished but also to his work, giving his all in everything that he did.

He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, Pipi, brother and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Murray, and his mother-in-law, Tanya Burgess.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Suzy Curry; his daughter Kasi Fisher and husband Travis and grandchildren Abbigayle and Harrison Fisher; his son Donovan Williams; his daughter Faith Curry and grandchild Brantley Curry; his son Garrett Ortiz and wife Suzy, and grandchild Wyatt Ortiz; his brother Eric Curry and family; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.