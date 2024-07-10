Sponsor

Suzon Rasco Smith, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Niceville, Florida, after a long illness.

Suzon was born on August 17, 1941, in Roswell, New Mexico to Goldia (Fowler) Rasco and Alec C. Rasco.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Billy J. Smith.

A long-time resident of Texarkana, Suzon graduated from Texas High School in 1960. She loved her church, Highland Park Baptist in Texarkana, where she was a long-time member and sang in the choir.

Music was her passion. She enjoyed and was proficient in playing both the piano and organ, and her repertoire of hymns was extensive.

She grew up in a family that loved to sing, entertain friends, and play dominoes and cards in their special-built game room filled with sunshine. She was rarely without a smile or a kind word. Most of all, she loved the Lord Jesus Christ.

She moved to Florida after the death of her husband in 2022 and there, was lovingly cared for by her sister, Sharon (Rasco) Brockenbrough.

Other survivors include her step-daughters Donna Crouse of Texarkana, AR., and Rose Ann Ireland of Hot Springs, AR.; step-grandchildren, Katina Posey, B.J. Crouse, Jesse Simpson, Daniel Simpson, and Chad Simpson; step-great granddaughters, Lily and Layla Simpson; numerous cousins, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery- Mausoleum with Paston Kevin Myers officiating.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 10:00- 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to Highland Park Baptist, 1000 Bishop Rd. Texarkana, TX. 75501.