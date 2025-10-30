Sponsor

Jana Louise Jones, age 71, of Nash, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2025. She was born on August 22, 1954, in Camden, Arkansas, to Geneva Maude Jones and George Lawson Hammond.

Jana was a devoted homemaker who found joy in simple pleasures—tending to the flowers in her yard, cuddling with her beloved dog, Sassy, and spending cherished time with her family. Her family described her as a quiet, lovable person who always brought laughter and a unique perspective to every gathering.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Geneva Maude Jones and George Lawson Hammond, and by her loving husband, Victor Jones.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted daughter, Tracie Lee of Nash, Texas; her granddaughter, Valory; her faithful dog, Sassy; and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 2 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service.