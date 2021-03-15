Chuck Campbell

Advertisement

Charles “Chuck” Henry Campbell, age 62, of Wake Village, Texas, died Friday, March 12, 2021, in a local hospital.

Chuck was born January 28, 1959, in Georgetown, South Carolina and moved to Texarkana with his parents and brother around 1976. He graduated from Texas High School in 1977, and worked at International Paper in Domino, Texas from 1987-2019 when he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E Campbell and Gloria Howard Campbell.

He is survived by his wife, Donna M Campbell whom he married on January 29, 1989; his three children, Chad, Courtney and Brittany; four grandchildren, Chance, Alexia, Addisyn and Charli; one brother, Howard Gregory Campbell; and mother-in-law, Joan Garner Wright.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. The family will have a service at a later date.