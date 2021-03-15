Advertisement

James Don Wickersham, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Mr. Wickersham was born July 25, 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a retired heavy equipment operator, attended the Chapelwood United Methodist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Holden Wickersham of Texarkana, Texas; children, Deanna Scoggins and husband Jeff of Fouke, Arkansas, Dana Campbell and husband Ernie of Bethel, Oklahoma, Karen Robinson and husband Jeff of Texarkana, Texas, Buddy Wickersham and wife Jamie of Newalla, Oklahoma and Brent Wickersham and wife Kim of Choctaw, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Mindy Zwirn officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.