Chuck Nutt, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, died on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Hospice of Texarkana’s Inpatient Care Center.

Chuck was born on August 16, 1941, in Amity, Arkansas. He was a member of Heritage Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Nutt, Sr. and Juanita Nutt; mother and father-in-law, Lexie and Hollis Lindsey; brother, Bill Nutt, Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Rick Lindsey.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Margie “Gigi” Nutt; his wonderful daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Davy Carr; precious granddaughters, Lexi Carr and special friend, Blake Jennings; Lenzi Carr and special friend, Halston Baca; sister-in-law, Pam Lindsey; nephew, Jason Lindsey and family; nieces, Ashley Eddy and family; Jenni Hedrick and family; cousin, Glenda Newton; and many friends.

A Private burial will be at a later date.

“For everything there is a season and a time for every matter under heaven; a time to be born and a time to die; a time to plant and a time to uproot.” Ecclesiastes 3:1-2

