Willis Ellis, Sr.

Willis L. Ellis Sr., age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Willis was born to Sidney and Margaret Ellis on October 15, 1932, in Hope, Arkansas. He served in the US Air Force for 20 years with active duty in Korea and Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force, Willis operated a sign painting business for many years in Texarkana. In 1955, he and his wife, Grace were married in Big Spring, Texas.

Willis is survived by his wife, Grace; two sons, Willis Ellis Jr. (Deborah), and Tony Ellis; two daughters, Della Ellis, and Theresa (Mac) McDonald; grandchildren include Sam Salomon (Alisha), Roger Bartley Jr. (Megan), Willis Ellis III, and Dorothy Ellis; great-grandchildren include Draven, Zoe, Serenity, and Syhara Salomon and Paislee Wooldridge.

Willis is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Margaret Hall; and one grandchild, Christina Ellis.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

