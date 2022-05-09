Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Chuck Tenbrook, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, after a long illness.

Mr. Tenbrook was born December 12, 1938, in Marietta, Texas to Velmer and Sarah (Henson) Tenbrook. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a faithful member and deacon at Highland Park Baptist Church. Mr. Tenbrook was a hard-working man who loved the Lord and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kitty Tenbrook and one sister, Betty Wall.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Mac Eckersen; two grandchildren, Bo Mularski and Kayla Brown and husband Bryan; seven great-grandchildren, Trey, Sara, Ethan, Emma, Jessica, Alissa and Madison Mularski; one sister, Virginia Anthony-Moffett; one brother, Weldon Tenbrook and a special daughter, Marisol Ontiveros; along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating.

Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

