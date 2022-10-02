Cindy Lou Robken-Rains

Advertisement

Cynthia Lou Rains, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, September 30, 2022, in a local hospice facility surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Rains was born April 16, 1949, in Winnfield, Louisiana. She was a member of the North Heights Pentecostal Church of God and was retired from the Texarkana Arkansas School District after thirty-one years of service. Cindy was a hard worker and devoted to her family. There was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her family. Her family was everything to her and there was nothing she would not do for them. She made sure each of them always knew how much she loved and cared for them. They all held a special place in her heart as she did in theirs. Mrs. Rains was the best Wife, Mom, Sister, and Grandma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Rains; her mother, Dorothy Hunt; her father, Fred Robken, and one brother, Fred Robken Jr.

She is survived by one son and daughter in-law, Scott Flanagan, and his wife Stacey; one daughter, Stacey Flanagan-Hughes; one sister and brother in-law, Hilda Owen and her husband, Brad; four grandsons, Tanner Delarosa, Harrison Flanagan, Patrick Flanagan and his wife, Sami, Jacob Flanagan; several nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.

Advertisement

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, October 3, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. .

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana 2407 Galleria Oaks Texarkana, Texas 75503.

