Nancy Carr

Nancy Payne Carr, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her residence.

Ms. Carr was born June 19, 1943, in Old Boston, Texas. She retired from Dierksen Hospice, where she was a beloved registered nurse. Nancy was a Christian and loved her family more than anything.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Ailene Payne; one sister, Judith Payne and a nephew, Bob Clark.

Survivors include three sons, Michael McCorkle and wife, Sera, Randy McCorkle and husband, Luis Villarreal, and David Carr and wife, Kristi; eight grandchildren, Kevin McCorkle, Chris McCorkle, Cassi McCorkle, Dorianna McCorkle, Alexis Grace McCorkle, Kaley Abner, Kierstin Daugherty, and Kendall Carr; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Francis and husband, James, and Margaret Bonds; one brother, John Payne and wife Debra; three nieces, Tessa Ray, Heather Kift, Trey Kift, John Payne, Jr. and Lindsay Payne; along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas with Rev. Brian Glenn officiating.

Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Dierksen Hospice family for the love, care and thoughtfulness shown to Nancy and her family during this time.

The family will be at #9 Cambridge Dr. Texarkana, Ar.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dierksen Hospice, 5520 Plaza Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

