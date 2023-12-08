Sponsor

Clara Bilek Craig, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, passes away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at The Retreat at Kenwood. She was born on January 15, 1931, in Texarkana, Texas, to Frank and Madie Bilek.

Mrs. Craig spent her working days as a secretary. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, cross-stitching, reading, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Crossview Baptist Church. Her family described her as a strong, hard-working but gentle lady with a sweet smile. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister aunt, friend, and “second momma” to many.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Calvin Craig; one great-granddaughter Brittney Hamilton; parents; four siblings; one niece; and four nephews.

Left to cherish her memory is daughter and son-in-law Karen (Charles) Vance; grandchildren Bart (Lynnlee) Vance, Melody (David) Stearns, and Cindy Hamilton; great-grandchildren Taylor (Austyn) Vance, Meghan (Matt) Courtney, Meredith (Brandon) McClure, Kaylee (Matthew) Wise, Tyler Hamilton, Hunter (Rebecca) Vance, and Marion (David) Harllee; great-great-grandchildren J.D., Vance, Josiah, Vander, Timothy, Joshua, Elaine, Ozro, and Sarah Jane; one niece Cathy Buford; two nephews David Craig and Steve Craig; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The family of Mrs. Craig would like to give a special thank you to The Retreat at Kenwood and The Hospice Retreat at Kenwood for the great care provided in this very difficult time.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. The visitation will be on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

