Barbara Jean Gray, age 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Gray was born May 19, 1934, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church for sixty years and was a retired business owner. Mrs. Gray was an avid Bunco and chicken scratch player and was always looking forward to getting together with the girls to play. She also enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She was famous for her lemon pie, peach ice cream, and “trash”. On Friday nights, she and her husband were known to either be out with a group of their friends or to be hosting them at their home. When she was younger, she enjoyed water skiing and camping with family and friends. Mrs. Gray was a strong woman who never gave up. There was never an obstacle too big for her to overcome. She was one of the kindest and most gracious women you would meet. She loved her family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.K. Gray; her parents, L.D. and Lora Dycus; one sister, Kayron Lee; sister-in-law, Maxine Dycus; and brother-in-law, Jerry Plunkett.

She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia Hall; two sons, Jerry Gray and his wife, Pam, Jay Gray and spouse, Nicole Kelley; seven grandchildren, Scott Harrison, Jeffrey Harrison, Jeff Johnston, Brandy Henry, John Gray, Jaxon Gray, and Dylan Gray; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Jerry Dycus; one sister, Dianne Lemons, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Dr. Eric Chaffin officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until service time.

