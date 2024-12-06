Clarence McFerguson

Sponsor

Clarence was born on March 27, 1945, to the late Jimmie and Johnnie Lou McFerguson. He joined Oak Street Baptist Church at an early age where he was a faithful member and sung in the choir.

He grew up in the Sandflat Community and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, Texarkana Arkansas. After graduating High School, he joined the United States Army. Later he was employed at Red River Army Depot, for many years.

Clarence later met the love of his life Zeola, where they later were married in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 2, 2000. Clarence was a man of very few words and enjoyed life to the fullest.

He had many many friends and was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. You could often hear him screaming “How Bout Them Cowboys”!!!! He enjoyed singing, playing cards, dancing and cook-outs with all of his friends in the back yard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Johnnie Lou McFerguson, two brothers, John Moore and Jimmie McFerguson Jr., two sisters, Alma Jones and Thelma McFerguson.

On November 21, 2024, a beautiful useful well- spent life came to a close. He leaves in the loving hands of God, His devoted wife: Zeola McFerguson of Texarkana, AR; One son: Eric McFerguson of Texarkana, AR; Stepsons: James Mitchell of Texarkana, TX, Dwight Mitchell of Texarkana, TX; One daughter: Erica (Kenneth) Walker of Texarkana, TX; One stepdaughter: Kim (Steve) Green of Dallas, TX; Three grandchildren: Terrill Bailey of Dallas, TX , Kenya Rhone of Lewisville, TX and Ashley Walker of Texarkana, TX; brother/ nephew: Tony McFerguson of Texarkana, TX; One sister- in-law: Alice McFerguson of Altadena, California; One special cousin: Claretha Thomas of Texarkana, AR and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation Friday November 29, 2024 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, November 30, 2024 10:00 AM College Hill Baptist Church. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens