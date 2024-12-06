Sponsor

Pearline Morine, a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2024 leaving a legacy of love and kindness that touched everyone she encountered. Born in Lewisville, Arkansas, July 10, 1942, to Jasper and Delia Featherson. She moved to Mandeville, Arkansas in 1950. Pearline graduated from Washington High School in 1961.

After high school, Pearline married Sammie T. Morine on September 9, 1961. Pearline and Sammie T. shared 63 years of marriage. Together, they built a family grounded in faith, love, and unity raising Marilyn, Timothy, and Kim in the fear of God. Unfortunately, Marilyn and Tim preceded her in death.

Pearline joined the Macedonia Baptist Church in July 1954. Pearline was a devoted servant at Macedonia Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as a deaconess. She also contributed to numerous capacities, including choir member, usher, church secretary, kitchen worker, and program coordinator. Her unwavering commitment to her church and her faith was evident in all she did, even as her health began to decline.

Pearline’s early places of employment begin with the Texarkana, Arkansas School District, where she began her love for cooking. She was employed at Lone Star Ammunition Plant until 1979. Pearline worked as a caregiver and her later years in retail. Her kindness and patience showed through in every interaction. Pearline had a love for crocheting, making ceramics and porcelain dolls, creating beautiful pieces that are now cherished in many homes. Her creations were a testament to her talent and passion, and each piece holds a piece of her heart.

Pearline was known for her warmth, compassion, and devotion to her family and community. Known to many as “Granny Pearl,” Pearline held a special place in the hearts of countless others who considered her granny. She embraced many as her own children and grandchildren, always offering love and wisdom to those who needed it. She was preceded in death by her parents and cherished siblings Willie Kie Jr., Charlie Woods, Rosetta Roberson, Sally Robinson, Jasper Featherson Jr., Alberta Stephens, Rosie Paxton, and Willie Mae Russell.

Pearline leaves to cherish her memory: Her devoted husband: Sammie T. Morine; Daughter and son-in-law: Kimberly and Reginald Randles; Daughter-in-law: Doris Morine; Grandchildren: Timothy Randles, Aletha Morine, Destiny Harris, and Camron Haley; Great-grandchildren: Kyler Neil, Ariel Daniels, and Ayliah Daniels; Siblings: Beatrice Parks, Emma Nash, Shirley Featherson, and James Featherson Sr. (Ruth); Special Friend: Mae Ella Gray

Pearline also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends each holding a special place in her heart.

Visitation Wednesday, November 27, 2024 3:00-5:00 at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12:00 Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church 39 Miller CO 362 Mandeville, Arkansas with Rev. Orlando Godfrey, Eulogist. Burial in Harrison Chapel Cemetery Texarkana, AR.