Cliff Walton

Clifton Ogden Walton (Cliff) (“Tha Dad”), 84, of Texarkana, TX, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his home. He was born October 12, 1937 to the late Clarence “Dan” and Ina Walton in Texarkana, TX. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Walton; his two brothers Danny Walton (wife Mickey) and Donald Walton; granddaughter Niki Womack Cooks.

Left to cherish his memories and pass on his amazing stories is his sister Eva Walton Pate (“Sis-a-poo”) of Jefferson, TX; daughter Lindy Walton Coffee (“Tha Daughter”); stepsons Chuck Womack (wife Barbara), Danny Womack (wife Karen) and Dean Brooks (wife Amanda); grandson Dakota Coffee (wife Destiny); 13 other grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.

He led a very colorful and intriguing life. From his boxing days with Muhammad Ali, his modeling days, his Jack Ruby days, serving his country in the Navy to hauling everyone to GA’s and RA’s at Church, he touched so many lives. He was a devoted member of Crossview Baptist Church and loved being a part of OCC and the shoeboxes for children.

A very special thanks goes out to John Coffee and Heritage Home Health for going above and beyond! We never felt like we were going through all this alone!

Visitation will be Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, November 19, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow, including military honors, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

