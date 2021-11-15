Mary Beth Ward

Mary Beth Kellum Ward, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Mrs. Ward was born May 30, 1931 in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was a retired teacher, member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, member of the Texas Teacher’s Association, member of the Business Women’s Garden Club, longtime member of Downtown First Baptist Church, awarded lifetime member of the P.T.A. and was a member of the Centenary College Choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Ward

She is survived by her children, Mary Jane Johnson and husband David of Texarkana, Texas, Sharon Marsalis and husband Buddy of Shreveport, Louisiana and Robert E. Ward and wife Michelle of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Joseph Kellum of Clinton, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Jennifer Marsalis, Brittney Webb, Matthew Ward, Holly Reisz and ShaunTay Lester; three great grandchildren, Cambrey Webb, J.R. Webb, Arthur Bayer and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with Rev. Dennis Gibbons officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Old Town Cemetery, Haynesville, Louisiana.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Monday evening from 6:00-7:30 P.M.

