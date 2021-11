Stella Rollins, 77, of Texarkana passed away November 10, 2021. She was born January 26, 1944 to Gilbert and Essie Taylor in Mississippi. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Bobby Rollins.

Stella leaves behind her son Gary Rollins of Texarkana; two daughters Rhonda Cooper of Leesburg, Florida, Patricia Cooper; 8 grandchildren and a host of other relatives.