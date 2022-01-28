Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Clifton Robert Rushing, age 57, of Fouke, Arkansas passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in the hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Rushing was born May 5, 1964 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked for Central Air Conditioning and Plumbing Co. Clifton enjoyed working with his horses and taking long motorcycle rides. He was known to be mischievous, fun loving and a genuinely sweet man. He loved his family, and his son was the apple of his eye. He always went above and beyond to make sure his family was taken care of. He is preceded in death by his son, Clifton Robert Rushing Jr.; his grandparents, James Frank and Martha Rushing, Clifton George and Birdie Mable Phillips.

He is survived by his parents, Carrell and Judy Rushing; two sisters, Amy Huddleston, Abby Foster; one brother, James Ray Rushing; daughter in-law, Keely Rushing; his granddaughter, Riverlee Jo Rushing; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Bolton, Amber Mason, Lishia Matlock, Justin Rushing, Katy Foster, Matthew Foster and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Graveside services for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

