Clinton James Dalton, 66, passed away on August 2, 2023.

Mr. Dalton was born on October 21, 1956, to George and Betty Dalton in Pensacola, Florida.

He retired from Red River Army Depot after working there for over 40 years. He loved his family, his friends at work, dogs, and his CB radios.

Mr. Dalton is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Julia Dalton.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Mary Dalton; two sons, Jamieson Dalton and Phillip Dalton and wife Andrea; two grandchildren, Darren Lynn Dalton, and Saylor Rose Dalton; great-granddaughter Hadlee Dawn Dalton; siblings Ricky Dalton, Toni Hale, and Tommy Dalton; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Everett Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas 75561.

