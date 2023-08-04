Gary Andrews

Sponsor

Gary Russell Andrews, 75, of Maud, Texas passed away on August 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 22, 1948, to Robert Clisto and Maudie Mae Andrews. Gary grew up in Ore City and worked for Lone Star Steel for 15 years before moving to New Boston, TX.

He was a millwright with Alumax/Alcoa for many years until his retirement in 2012. Gary was married to Jacqueline where they made their home in Maud, TX. He loved her more than anything. They had a special saying to each other since day one that was “I LOVE YOU, MUCH MUCH, MORE MORE, BETTER THAN YOU”. That is a saying she will cherish forever. They were members of Rock Creek Baptist Church. Gary was also a member of the Masons.

They enjoyed camping and traveling to the Smoky Mountains. Gary loved to fish, hunt and garden. Chasing his grandkids and great grandkids with all their sports and activities was one of his biggest highlights. Family meant everything to him.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Jacqueline Andrews; two sons, Chris Andrews and Angie of New Boston, TX., and Buddy Green of Boyd, TX.; two daughters Johnia Kyles of Ashdown, AR., and Romonia Mathis of Texarkana, AR; two sisters, Gayla Sewell of Ore City, TX. and Donna Billingsley of Many, LA.; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Steve Minter officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

Interment will be at Coffeeville Cemetery in Ore City, Texas.

The family would like to extend a special ‘Thank you’ to Chambers Hospice, especially Cassie Obenoskey, Bri Johnson, and Rolonda White.

