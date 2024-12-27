Sponsor

Clinton Ray Rowton, age 60, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Clinton was born on August 27, 1964, to his parents, Gerald and Mary Ann Rowton. He enjoyed spending time with family, telling jokes like a true comedian, and pulling the occasional prank. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Allison, for 30 years. He was a wonderful father and a true provider for his family. He was a logger by trade and a Christian by faith.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Ray Rowton.

He is survived by his wife, Allison Rowton of Doddridge, AR; one son, Clinton “Bud” Rowton Jr. of Fouke, AR; four daughters, Brandi Wyble, and husband, Jesse of Fouke, AR, Katie Rowton of Fouke, AR, Sarah Rowton of Texarkana, Tx, Meagan Rowton of Hooks, TX,; his mother, Mary Ann Rowton of Doddridge, AR; two brothers, Travis Rowton of Doddridge, AR, Shane Rowton of Doddridge, AR; one sister, Carla Monk; and 13 wonderful grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 2:00 in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Jay Rowton officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM on December 23, 2024, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.