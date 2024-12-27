Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Robert Ace Pearcy, 82, passed away on December 19, 2024. He was born December 31, 1941, to Robert and Ruth Pearcy in Gainesville, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother William “Bill” Pearcy, and sister Cynthia Smith.

Survivors include his wife of over 50 years Linda Pearcy of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters Amy Durmon and husband Justin of Acworth, Georgia, Linzi Johnson and husband Robert of Genoa, Arkansas; three grandchildren Riley, Raegan, Denver; one sister-in-law Brenda Pearcy of Texarkana, Texas; one brother-in-law Pat Smith of Houston, TX; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Robert was a member of the Church of Christ and a member of the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a CPA for many years. He loved coaching softball and the impact he made on the girls that were on his teams. One of his favorite sayings was to his softball girls, “You can walk like a prairie chicken or soar like an eagle.” It was his way of reminding them to choose greatness, to rise above, and to give their all in whatever they did—on the field and in life. It wasn’t just about softball; it was about how you approached every challenge, with heart, courage, and the will to soar. He was a proud sponsor of the NRA, and was a member of the Texarkana Gun Club.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 23, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Lance May officiating.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance.

